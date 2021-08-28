Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Stages Equipment in Preparation of Hurricane IDA's South Louisiana Landfall

Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Stages Equipment in Preparation for Hurricane IDA's South Louisiana Landfall Jon Bridgers - Cajun Navy 2016 Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) UTV Staged in Preparation for Hurricane IDA's Landfall Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Hurricane Ida Supplies.jpeg

Leaning on the lessons learned from Katrina, The Cajun Navy has begun to mobilize its army of volunteers in advance of Hurricane Ida making landfall.

We realized that we needed to be in a position where we could help more people. We are not just going to sit here and wait until we get a call.” — Jon Bridgers - Cajun Navy 2016