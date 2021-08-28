Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Stages Equipment in Preparation of Hurricane IDA's South Louisiana Landfall
Leaning on the lessons learned from Katrina, The Cajun Navy has begun to mobilize its army of volunteers in advance of Hurricane Ida making landfall.
Category 4.
Dubbed the "Cajun Navy," this group of first responders and concerned citizens are preparing their boats for what is expected to be an epic disaster once again hitting south Louisiana.
"We realized that we needed to be in a position where we could help more people. We are not just going to sit here and wait until we get a call," said Jon Bridgers of the Cajun Navy 2016.
"So, we are just going to get out in public in areas that we know where people need us. And then when we get a call, like Katrina, we'll be able to go do what we do - help those in need."
They are staging equipment and volunteers in Denham Springs, Louisiana, and have a representative in the Parish's Emergency Operations Center.
Additionally, thanks to a generous donation made by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Cajun Navy 2016 has formed a special swift response team to focus on water search and rescue.
Meanwhile, in Slidell, Louisiana, they have six boat teams ready to spring into action and are currently staging at strategic locations throughout the area with volunteers and equipment ready to go.
Some of the resources available to help the Cajun Navy perform its life-saving mission are:
•Multiple Boats
•Airboat
•Side-By-Side UTVs
•Chainsaws
•Command Unit
"We have a lot of resources coming in, and we are gearing up right now to help people when the time comes," said Bridgers. "Every hour that we get closer to landfall, our concern level just goes up."
The Cajun Navy 2016 is also actively collecting donations for its operations. If you would like to donate equipment, supplies, or make a financial donation, visit their website at
https://pinnaclesar.org/donate
