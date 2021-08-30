Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Vince Imhoff, Examines Civil Rights Groups 'Keeping Inmates Home After Pandemic Emergency'

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A coalition of U.S. criminal justice reform advocates on Wednesday sent the Justice Department a proposal to help prevent the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) from sending thousands of federal inmates released during the pandemic back to prison. In a letter to department officials, the groups offered the Justice Department an analysis, which concludes that the BOP has legal authority to keep people out on home confinement after the emergency is lifted.

Acclaimed criminal attorney, Vince Imhoff, is an advocate for such protocols and believe they are the best solution to a difficult situation. "The US Bureau of Prisons should continue its home confinement policy after the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close," states Imhoff.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment. In March 2020, Congress authorized the department to declare an emergency so it could expand the pool of low-level, non-violent federal inmates who could qualify for home confinement, to contain COVID-19's spread throughout the federal prison system.

Imhoff continues, "This practice has afforded the prison system and the public learn how well home confinement can work for those with low level flight risk. It appears that after more than a year of electronic monitoring that the risk to the public is minimal."

But in January, the department's Office of Legal Counsel issued a memo which found that once the emergency is lifted, the BOP will have no choice but to "recall prisoners in home confinement to correctional facilities" because the authority to send more people home was temporary.

"This program is a success and should be continued into the post COVID American life," concludes Imhoff.

Vince Imhoff

Vince Imhoff is from Chicago, Illinois. He is admitted to practice law in Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. Imhoff achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Lewis University and later obtained his JD from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. After earning his JD, Mr.Imhoff was a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997. He then entered private practice as a solo practitioner.

Vince Imhoff founded Imhoff & Associates, PC, in 2003. In 2005, he became Managing Director of the Cochran Firm, Criminal Defense section. However, following the death of Mr.Cochran, Imhoff left the Cochran Firm to re-establish Imhoff and Associates, PC. He was also the assistant coach for the trial team at Loyola University of Chicago, School of Law, from 2000 through 2002.

Vince Imhoff is now the Managing Director of Imhoff & Associates, PC. With offices throughout the United States, Imhoff & Associates works with over 650 lawyers. Today, Vince Imhoff is a member of the State Bar of Illinois, State Bar of California, and State Bar of Pennsylvania. He is also an active member of the California Public Defenders Association, Santa Monica Bar Association (Treasurer 2012-2014, Board Member 2008-2014), Lesbian Gay Lawyers Association (Secretary 2009-2011, Board Member 2009-2015), San Bernardino County Bar, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL)