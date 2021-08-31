Drane Ranger Now Offering Maintenance Services for Commercial Grit Trap Cleaning in Houston, TX

One of the Texas’ finest in liquid waste services has expanded its services.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Drane Ranger announced today that it is now offering maintenance plans for grit trap cleaning services in Houston.

“Common in car washes, grit is rarely more than dirt and sand, especially in the Houston area,” said Jeb Woods, spokesperson for Drane Ranger. That said, grit needs to be disposed of safely and properly.”

“Failing to properly empty and clean grit traps regularly can lead to backed up water lines, which can shut down your whole operation until repaired,” explained Woods and added, “Avoid costly downtime and equipment damage. Drane Ranger can set you up with a reliable maintenance schedule, so you don’t have to worry about grit trap cleaning in Houston again.”

Woods went on to explain that Drane Ranger has the equipment and certified staff necessary to properly collect and dispose of grit in traps, and will ensure that your grit traps are properly maintained.

Traps within Houston city limits, according to Woods, must be emptied quarterly to comply with local regulations.

“We offer numerous services for all of your trap needs, whether that’s quarterly maintenance plans or regular disposal and cleaning,” Woods said.

As to why anyone should give Drane Ranger’s services a try, Woods pointed to the fact that its solutions are designed around the customers’ convenience and needs. Rather than forcing customers into package deals that do not properly address their unique needs, the company provides customizable liquid waste solutions that ensure individuals receive what they need at a price the customer can afford.

“Everything we do is built on our commitment to doing the absolute best job possible,” Woods said, before adding, “That means exceeding your expectations while ensuring our team is trained, certified and obeying the rules and regulations around the industry.”

As an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, Woods said, Drane Ranger committed to providing the best experience for every single one of its clients. Drane Ranger’s extended service area includes Houston, Pearland, Alvin, and Sugar Land.

For more information, please visit: https://draneranger.com/services/ and https://draneranger.com/about-us/.

About Drane Ranger

Since 1985, Drane Ranger has been focused on two major components of a successful business: customer service and outstanding work. We ensure that your needs are met, whether that’s helping with that grease trap or handling your liquid waste that needs fast and proper disposal. We are always courteous and mindful of your customers and business.

