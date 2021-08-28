State Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County to Open Saturday Ahead of Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County will open Saturday at noon in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

This shelter is located at 1640 Coy Avenue in Wiggins, Miss., and is a shelter of last resort for those people whose medical needs cannot be accommodated in a general population shelter.

Shelter admission is evaluated based on the following criteria:

Those with health or medical conditions who require professional observation or care

Those with chronic conditions who require assistance with daily living activities or skilled nursing care, but do not require hospitalizatio,

Those who need supervised medication dispensing or vital signs readings

Those with physical, mental, or cognitive disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter

Those with other disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter

Only one caregiver may accompany the resident inside the shelter. All residents should bring any prescribed medication or equipment needed for care if possible.

Service animals will be allowed in the shelter. Other family pets can be accommodated in a nearby location.

Please be advised that because of COVID-19, the shelter will only operate at limited capacity with socially distanced medical-grade cots. Please bring clothes for your stay, as well as a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

For general population shelter information, visit https://www.msema.org/shelters/.

For more information on emergency preparedness or state medical needs shelters, visit the Mississippi State Department of Health website at www.HealthyMS.com.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call (601) 576-7400