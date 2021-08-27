Submit Release
September means lots of hunting opportunities for small game and upland birds

A variety of small game and upland bird hunting seasons await hunters in September, which means there is a wealth of opportunity to get out and enjoy mild weather and fun hunting opportunities. 

Hunters need only a valid hunting license to hunt most small game and upland birds. Tags are required for turkeys, and new for 2021, sage grouse. See details about sage grouse and information about to buy tags. Sage grouse tags numbers are limited and restricted to certain areas, so hunters who want to hunt sage grouse should buy them immediately. 

To help you see more that's available, here is a list of hunting seasons and other information: 

Aug. 30

  • Forest Grouse season (Dusky, Ruffed and Spruce Gouse) opens statewide
  • Red squirrel season opens statewide
  • Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare season opens statewide
  • General fall turkey seasons open – General fall seasons are limited to the Panhandle and Clearwater regions, and portions of the Southwest and Southeast regions. Some general seasons in eastern Idaho open Sept. 15. See page 22 of the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules

Sept. 1

Mourning and White-winged dove — check the Idaho Migratory Game Bird 2020-21 Seasons and Rules for more information, and remember you need your Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit to hunt doves.

Sept. 18

Chukar and Gray Partridge

Chukar and gray partridge seasons run from Sept. 18 through Jan. 31. The daily bag limit is eight chukar and eight gray partridge, and the possession limit is 24 chukar and 24 gray partridge.

California Quail

Bobwhite and California quail seasons run from Sept. 18 through Jan. 31. The daily bag limit is 10 total, and the possession limit is 30 total. Area 2 in eastern Idaho is closed. Hunters are reminded that there are no seasons for Gambel’s or Mountain Quail. See page 7 of 2020-21 Idaho Upland Game Turkey and Furbearer booklet for an area map and a photo of mountain quail. 

Sage Grouse

Sage grouse season runs Sept. 18 through Oct. 31, and new this year, hunters are required to have a sage grouse tag that is specific to a certain area. Here's more information about the 2021 sage grouse seasons and rules. 

More info

For more details, hunters should consult the 2020-21 Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules brochure, available at all Fish and Game license vendors or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/upland-furbearer-turkey.

