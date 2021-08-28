Increased access to Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill starts Sept. 4

Main, News Posted on Aug 27, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai motorists that starting Saturday, Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m., public access will expand for Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at mile marker 1 (“Hanalei Hill”).

The updated schedule will be:

Monday through Saturday

Two lanes open (one in each direction) from 12 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.

Single lane alternating traffic (guided by pilot vehicle) between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Two lanes open (one in each direction) after 5:31 p.m.

Sunday and State Holidays

Two lanes open (one in each direction) all day

The access schedule up to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 will be as posted on https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.

The increase in access marks the wind down of the emergency phase of construction, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of September or early October, weather permitting. Since March this work has consisted of clearing a substantial amount of dirt and debris, drilling and grouting over 500 soil nails into the hillside for greater stability, and performing road resurfacing work below the slope. The final tasks of this phase include concrete and drainage preparations on the 19th century water tunnel located mid-slope. Additional slope stabilization work is expected to start early January 2022.

HDOT appreciates the continued patience of the Hanalei, Wainiha, and Haena communities during the emergency slope stabilization and landslide response. We will continue to update on the Hanalei Hill landslide project found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.