Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Galt Police Officer

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Galt Police Department Officer Harminder Singh Grewal:

“Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Grewal, a devoted public servant who worked selflessly to protect his community. Our thoughts are also with the fellow officer who was seriously injured and is recovering.”

On August 22, 2021, while en route to assist with the Caldor Fire response in El Dorado County, Officer Grewal’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle, severely injuring Officer Grewal and a fellow officer. Officer Grewal succumbed to his injuries on August 26, 2021.

Officer Grewal, 27, was a two and a half-year veteran of the Galt Police Department and was named Officer of the Year by the department in 2020. He was a member of the honor guard and had recently been selected to be a motorcycle officer.

He is survived by his parents, Gurdip and Jaswinder Grewal; brother and sister-in-law, Jasdeep and Kirandeep Grewal; and sister, Naudeep Sidhu.

In honor of Officer Grewal, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

