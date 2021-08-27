Submit Release
Chip seal project could cause delays on U.S. 287 south of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Motorists on U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie can expect delays as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Bituminous Paving, Inc. continue a chip sealing project on Monday, weather permitting.

Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction.

Crews will focus on mile markers 406-409, with work expected to take about two days.  

A pilot car will direct traffic on one lane of the highway while crews work on another. Crews will work to limit the potential for gravel to fly into windshields after application. However, motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution, obey the 30 mph speed limit in the construction zone and watch for flying material directly after the chip seal is placed to avoid cracked or damaged windshields.

In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material and equipment availability.

 

