Gov. Cox order flags lowered to honor Utah Marine killed in Kabul terrorist attacks

August 27, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 27, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox offered his deepest sympathy to the family of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover. Hoover was one of 13 U.S. Marines killed while helping to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans seeking asylum near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The governor has issued the following statement:

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover. Staff Sgt. Hoover served valiantly as a Marine and died serving his fellow countrymen as well as America’s allies in Afghanistan. We honor his tremendous bravery and commitment to his country, even as we condemn the senseless violence that resulted in his death. Abby and I pray for Staff Sgt. Hoover, his family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

— Gov. Spencer Cox

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds now until sunset on Aug. 30, 2021 to honor all of those killed in the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

