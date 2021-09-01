Martial Arts Expert Tomislav S. Perić Launches Latest Book, “Martial Arts: The Lessons”

Tomislav S. Peric

Former Masters World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Answers Questions Every Beginner Confronts

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martial arts expert Tomislav "Tom" Perić's decades of experience and observations in three different martial arts — judo, karate and jiu-jitsu —serve as the basis for his latest book, Martial Arts: The Lessons.

Most would-be martial arts students have questions they would like answers to before they choose a school or begin training, according to Perić.

"Many advanced students and instructors forget the insecurity they experienced before starting on their martial arts," Perić said. "By the time they get to black belt, they have forgotten the vulnerability all would-be students share. Martial Arts: The Lessons offers guidance and answers to most beginners' fundamental questions before they start training.

Perić, described by one instructor as the Ben Franklin of Martial Arts, wrote the book in a simple, straightforward, conversational tone, answering questions that include:

• What is the No. 1 rule I should consider before I join a martial arts academy?

• What is the best martial art?

• Will I get injured?

• Are there any special considerations before starting if I'm a woman?

• How do I choose a martial arts school for my child?

• Do I have to get in shape before I start?

• Will I have to compete in tournaments?

• I'm over 40. Is that too old to start?

Perić made jiu-jitsu history in 2017 by winning a gold medal in the International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation's (IBJJF) Masters World Championship, which boasts more than 6,000 worldwide competitors. It was the first time the IBJJF sponsored a Masters 7 division, open to competitors 61 years of age or older. He was 65.

When the public watches older athletes competing, especially if it's a sport they train in, it usually earns a benign smile for the competitor, according to Perić. "I always suspect they're thinking, 'That's nice, but you could never compete against a younger athlete," said Perić.

"In jiu-jitsu, I train with athletes young enough to be my children and even grandchildren. No one asks my age when I'm applying a choke as they tap out [submit] during a training session. When applying a technique perfectly, age is generally irrelevant."

Perić acknowledges that some skeptics question the skill level of older martial artists. "My usual answer is: 'Come visit us on the mat at my school, and we'll see what you have,' Perić said. "You might be surprised.'"

In 2012, he returned to martial arts and started studying jiu-jitsu. He has medaled in six world championships in his age and skill level between 2013 and 2019. During that period, Perić's world ranking varied from fourth to 11th.

He offers two claims to fame. He's only lost once to a nonworld champion (2-0), and Chuck Norris disqualified him when fighting as a Brown Belt in the U.S. Karate Championships.

"Potential martial arts students often begin their training with a huge dose of enthusiasm," said Perić. "It's a long trek to black belt, and I firmly believed that by offering guideposts along the path through my book, the journey would be more insightful, interesting and even entertaining." Peric has written or edited four previous books, three of which deal with martial arts.

Born of Croatian parents in a refugee camp of Croatian parents in Austria, Perić and emigrated to the United States with his family as a child. In his twenties, he became the owner and the chief karate instructor of a martial arts academy in Youngstown, Ohio. After graduating from American University, he was a journalist in Washington, D.C., and Northeast Ohio before starting a public relations firm, PerićPR.

Martial Arts: The Lessons is available in book or download form on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3htU8hR.

