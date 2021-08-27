Still Cleaning Up Extensive Storm Damage, DEM Aims at Reopening Burlingame State Campground August 31

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it hopes to reopen Burlingame State Campground in Charlestown on Tuesday, August 31. The reopening date depends on continued progress cleaning up the site where, as DEM previously announced, around 150 trees came down during Tropical Storm Henri. Over the past decade, insect infestations and hot, dry summers have killed and weakened trees covering tens of thousands of forest acres in Rhode Island. Weakened trees are especially susceptible to toppling in the high winds of storms and hurricanes.

"Rhode Islanders who don't camp may not have a sense of how big Burlingame is. Making sure it's safe for campers to return is a big job," said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. "Burlingame covers 3,100 acres, has 740 campsites, and is one of the biggest campgrounds in the eastern United States. I am grateful to DEM staff and tree crews who are checking campsite by campsite to make sure each site is clear of dangerous hanging limbs and leaners. We are working long hours to try to safely reopen on Tuesday."

Due to ongoing service issues related to damage from Henri, phone lines at Burlingame, East Beach, and Charlestown Breachway Campgrounds are currently down.

Rhode Island State Parks thanks campers for their patience as we work to restore phone service. View the latest information and updates at www.riparks.com/news.

Campers with reservations affected by the closure who are seeking to reach Burlingame for refund and rebooking questions can call RI Parks at 401-667-6200 (M-F 8:30 AM-4 PM) or email BurlingameCampground@gmail.com.

