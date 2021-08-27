Inbound I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, August 30-31 weather permitting.

Bridge inspection activities will occur on the Beechwood Boulevard Bridge over I-376 at the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) interchange. Inbound I-376 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic beginning on the eastern side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel continuing through the inspection site. Work will occur from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night.

PennDOT crews will conduct routine bridge inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

