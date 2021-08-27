West End Bridge Traffic Signal Outage Saturday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an electrical outage will impact the traffic signals at the West End Bridge (Route 19) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Saturday night, August 28 weather permitting.

Underground facility work, necessitating an electrical outage will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday night through 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the north end of the West End Bridge. The traffic signal located at the intersection of the Route 65 off-ramp/Chateau Street and the West End Bridge will not be in operation. City of Pittsburgh Police will control the intersection.

The West End Bridge and intersecting roadways will remain open to motorists. Please use caution if traveling through this area.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. The work is being conducted by Duquesne Light. For additional information, contact Kyle Tessmer at 412-412-393-7813.

