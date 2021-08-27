Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,667 in the last 365 days.

West End Bridge Traffic Signal Outage Saturday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an electrical outage will impact the traffic signals at the West End Bridge (Route 19) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Saturday night, August 28 weather permitting.

Underground facility work, necessitating an electrical outage will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday night through 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the north end of the West End Bridge. The traffic signal located at the intersection of the Route 65 off-ramp/Chateau Street and the West End Bridge will not be in operation. City of Pittsburgh Police will control the intersection.

The West End Bridge and intersecting roadways will remain open to motorists.  Please use caution if traveling through this area.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only.  The work is being conducted by Duquesne Light.  For additional information, contact Kyle Tessmer at 412-412-393-7813.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

West End Bridge Traffic Signal Outage Saturday Night in Pittsburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.