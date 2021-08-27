Road Closure Route 356 (Leechburg Valley Road) - Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 356 (Leechburg Valley Road) located in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Piper Road and Route 4050 (Pleasant Hill Road). The closure will begin on Wednesday, September 1 and will reopen on Thursday, September 30.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform roadway reconstruction. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4073 (White Cloud Road), Bonfire Short Cut Road, and Route 56 (Leechburg Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

