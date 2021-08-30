“SHADOW PANDEMIC” OF DOMESTIC ABUSE WILL CONTINUE DURING RECOVERY; PODCAST REVEALS TRENDS, SOLUTIONS
Noted authority interviews experts, victims in nation’s only domestic-violence resource podcastWASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An alcoholic husband in an upscale neighborhood repeatedly beats his wife and son as his once-thriving business
hemorrhages money during the pandemic. His desperate wife contacted domestic abuse expert Dr. Ludy Green, and found help.
It’s a true story. And domestic violence and abuse will continue at today’s dangerously elevated levels even as the pandemic recedes and the economy starts recovering in many areas of the U.S., warns Dr. Green, a noted authority on violence against women — and podcast host.
Green reveals America’s fast-emerging domestic violence trends on the nation’s only podcast focused solely on providing immediate virtual resources to current and past victims of home-partner abuse. Now entering its second year, Ending Domestic Abuse details true-life victim stories, the breaking national trends and practical ways out— from survivors, policymakers, and other influencers.
Physical and emotional abuse surged during the Covid crisis — creating a shadow pandemic as stressed U.S. households struggled with isolation, lost jobs and plummeting savings, research confirms.
There is no overnight vaccine for domestic abuse, Green warns. Today’s persistently high pandemic-era levels of abuse will continue for months and possibly years despite society’s reopening. Depleted household savings and many lost jobs will only gradually revive. Much of the loss will be permanent. Distressed households also will be at high risk of first-time abuse during the recovery.
The nation’s domestic-abuse safety net also is fragmented and often ineffective, thus erecting more barriers to long term progress, Green says.
In today’s high-risk abuse environment, Ending Domestic Abuse interviews prominent victims, activists, psychologists, legal scholars and other experts. The podcast details practical steps for victimized women and provides empowerment toolsfor others to build confidence and skills to prevent abuse. Green also outlines other urgently needed solutions such as legislation. Among them:
• Employment. Financial freedom through gainful employment is a major escape route for abused women who feel trapped in their homes.
• Anti-violence legislation. The bipartisan Violence Against Women Act also is three years overdue for reauthorizing. Along with strong enforcement, the Act would close loopholes that allow abusers to walk free. The bill cleared the House in March and awaits Senate attention.
Dr. Green has interviewed experts bi-monthly in the podcast’s first year alone. Among the experts: best-selling author and abuse survivor Leslie Morgan Stanley; prominent advocate Tanya Brown (sister of Nicole Brown Simpson); actress Louise Stratten (sister of murdered abuse victim Dorothy Stratten) and Mary Kathryn Nagle (Native American Lawyer and Political Activist).
