Dr. Raymond Rezaie Says These Chronic Diseases Pose the Gravest Threats For Seniors
Chronic diseases are a major risk for senior citizens. Dr. Raymond Rezaie is going to cover some of the most problematic conditions.MONTREAL , CANADA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic diseases pose a serious threat to pretty much everyone. That said, certain populations, including seniors, are at increased risk of some chronic diseases. Canadian physician Raymond Rezaie is going to cover some of the diseases most likely to pose a threat to seniors.
“Chronic diseases are a serious threat, especially as you age,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “By knowing which diseases may pose the biggest threats to you or your family, you may be able to reduce the risk of these diseases. At the very least, you’ll have an idea of what to watch out for.”
Heart disease is one of the leading killers in Canada and many other countries too. The risks of heart disease often rise as you age. Cardiovascular disease refers to a variety of problems with the heart and blood vessels.
As seniors age, their cardiovascular system will slowly lose its vitality. Cholesterol may also start to clog up your arteries, for example. Cardiovascular disease is especially common among the elderly and is a leading cause of death.
“You should regularly visit a doctor so he or she can keep an eye on your cardiovascular system,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie argues. “If the doctor finds that you have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, it may be a sign of a serious cardiovascular issue, or could lead to heart disease later on.”
Cancer is another serious issue. People of all ages can suffer from cancer. While we’re starting to understand the causes of cancer, risk factors, and also how cancer can be treated, much remains to be learned.
As people age, the risk of cancer may increase. Further, treatment can be difficult for the body. This is especially true for the elderly. Yet no matter your age, catching cancer early is vital.
“Doctors will regularly check for prostate cancer, skin cancer, breast cancer, and other cancers,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie points out. “You should also keep an eye on your own body, watching for lumps and other things that may signal cancer.”
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Talks About Quality of Life
Even if a chronic disease isn’t threatening your life or the life of loved ones, it can severely lower your quality of life. Some chronic diseases, like arthritis, aren’t life-threatening. Still, they can certainly have a detrimental effect on the elderly.
“Arthritis can make simple tasks, like eating or using a TV remote, very painful,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie notes. “Arthritis is especially common and difficult to treat among the elderly. If caught early, arthritis may be easier to treat.”
Diabetes is another serious issue. Over 7 percent of all Canadian adults suffer from diabetes, but it’s especially common among older individuals.
“Diabetes can create a lot of problems, and may cause death, especially without treatment,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “If caught early, it may be possible to prevent diabetes.”
