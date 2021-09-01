Advanced Biofuels Canada launches interactive map of member’s Canadian and global operations
VANCOUVER, CANADA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada’s (ABFC) website now includes an interactive Sector Map that showcases its members’ North American and global facilities with a focus on locations, services provided, feedstock and technology used, as well as the different types of fuel produced and distributed.
The map’s underlying dataset is fully searchable, and covers 26 facilities across Canada, and 48 globally.
“Our new industry map provides the most up-to-date information about our members’ global scope and the fuels and services they provide,” said Ian Thomson, President. “Our sector and our membership have expanded at a remarkable pace, but knowledge about capabilities has lagged behind this growth. Most Canadians have little to no knowledge of our sector’s capacity to replace fossil fuels with fully functional, sustainable fuels for transport, heating, and industrial uses. This resource will fill that gap, and we'll keep it up to date as our membership and our sector continue to grow.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada’s members both produce and distribute a wide range of finished fuels and intermediates. These include advanced ethanol, biocrude, biodiesel, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), bio-methanol, renewable fuel oil, renewable gasoline, renewable hydrocarbon diesel (HDRD), and synthetic diesel.
Valuable co-products include bio-chemicals, fatty acids, glycerin, animal feed & nutritional supplements, green polymers, light & heavy fuel ‘ends’, liquid CO2, phosphate, renewable naphtha, and renewable liquid petroleum gas (R-LPG).
Members also provide renewable and low carbon market participants with services that include validation and verification, carbon intensity modelling and fuel pathway registrations, and carbon offsets.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators; they are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Ian Thomson
Ian Thomson
