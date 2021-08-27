Governor Abbott Orders Texas Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of U.S. Service Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives during an attack at the airport yesterday in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.