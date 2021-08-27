Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,760 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Orders Texas Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of U.S. Service Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack

August 27, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives during an attack at the airport yesterday in Kabul, Afghanistan. 

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021.

View the Governor's letter.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Orders Texas Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of U.S. Service Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.