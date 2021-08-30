As Demand for DIY Woodworking Projects Increases Fourfold Ted’s Woodworking Paces Up to Balance this Unprecedented Surge

The research staff at LeanAndFit has ascertained that the global demand for DIY wooden furniture market is hovering close to the US Dollar 58 Billion mark.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research staff at LeanandFit has ascertained that the global demand for DIY wooden furniture has increased dramatically. It is expected that the demand for woodworking furniture should hover close to the $58 Billion mark. While this forecast is expected to reach its peak by the year 2025 (as per the Global Market Insights Inc. report published in the year 2019), the year 2021 has witnessed unprecedented demands for DIY woodworking plans.

One of the main reasons cited for the rise in do-it-yourself woodworking plans and projects, is the sudden bent of mind towards a greener planet. The sudden change in the global climate (especially in the past 2 years) has turned people’s interest towards eco-friendly avenues – woodworking is one of them.

In order to find a competitive edge over their competitors, traditional furniture manufacturers are now aiming at increasing their output with regards to eco-friendly furniture. One such eco- friendly material that seems to have catapulted to an ‘overnight fame status’ is bamboo.

With the American woodworking plans and furniture market estimated at 118861 Million US Dollars swelling at an estimated annual growth rate of almost 6%, Ted’s Woodworking has undertaken a unique initiative. Offering over 16,000 DIY woodworking plans, Ted ‘Woody’ McGrath, the creator of Teds Woodworking states, “My aim is to offer ‘hold-you-by-the-hand’ instructions to complete every possible woodworking project in a fraction of the time it currently takes you.”

With blown up schematics, step by step plans, detailed instructions, video tutorials and over 16,000 woodworking plans, Americans now have a good chance of building their dream wooden structure at home. Ted claims he has created his unique woodworking plans in such a detailed manner that they practically build themselves. “Whether it is an outdoor project, small crafts plan, building large furniture for your home or a workshop project, you can do it yourself without paying a dime to an expensive manufacturer”.

While it is still a far-fetched thought whether Ted’s Diy Woodworking Plan initiative shall meet the rising demand for wooden furniture in America, it shall nonetheless help reduce the burden placed on the current supply chain.

Even the paints and coating market derived from wood is witnessing a staggering 6% global growth and is expected to cross the US$12,342 million by the end of 2027. Currently, this stands at a little over US$8130. So definitely, the need for bridging this rising demand for wood and wood based products needs to be addressed seriously.

