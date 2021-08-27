Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Recreation Area to Reopen Sept. 1

More than $7 million in state and federal funds invested in capital improvements at park

LENA, Ill. – Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Recreation Area in Stephenson County will again welcome visitors as the site reopens September 1 following the completion of a number of capital improvement projects, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today.

The park has been closed since January 2020 to facilitate projects including the investment of $3.9 million in state funds through the IDOT park road program for the reconstruction and realignment of the park road system, and the draining, repair and restoration of the 40-acre Lake Le-Aqua-Na.

The site’s first phase of reopening will include the RV, tent and equestrian campgrounds; day use areas, picnic shelters and playgrounds; hiking, biking and equestrian trails; and, dove hunting fields.

Due to lack of rainfall in the Lake Le-Aqua-Na watershed in recent months, the lake will remain closed to visitor use for activities including fishing, boating and swimming until the lake water level is restored.

The $3.4 million lake rehabilitation project, managed by the Illinois Capital Development Board with funding support through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, included draining of the lake and repairs to stop water loss from the lake basin, reconstruction of the boat ramp, new shore fishing jetties, and installation of an island and aeration system to improve fish habitat in the lake basin. Boat dock installation will be completed when the lake refills.

Fish habitat in the lake was also improved through efforts of site staff, IDNR Division of Fisheries personnel, and volunteers from the Lena Sportsman’s Club who placed artificial stumps, fish habitat cubes, spawning cavities, pallets, salvaged concrete, wood and tree root piles in the lake bed.

Site improvements also included work on Waddams Creek within the park to install riffles and pools to enhance water quality.

Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Recreation Area is located three miles north of Lena on Lake Road (8542 North Lake Road, Lena IL 61048). Site information is available at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/LakeLeAquaNa.aspx

For camping reservations: https://camp.exploremoreil.com/

### 8/27/2021