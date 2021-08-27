MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 16, 2021 to Monday August 23, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 16, 2021, through Monday, August 23, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 33 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 14th Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Melvin Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-116-105

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Skyland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jaziah Morse, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-116-123

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Demetrius Valdez Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-116-174

A Norinco SKS 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle and a Forehand & Wadsworth .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southeast. The following people were recovered: 38-year-old Joshua Allen Pruitt, of Northwest, D.C., 30-year-old Brandon Willis, of Beltsville, MD, and 39-year-old Terrance Lancaster Washington, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Failure to Appear, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 21-116-228

A 9mm caliber “Ghost gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-116-293

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Shanique Amoy Hernandez, of Leisvile, LA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-116-325

A Cobra FS380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-116-485

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-116-695

A Taurus GC3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-116-769

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Diandre Vaughn, of Northeast, D.C, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-116-800

Thursday, August 19, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-117-144

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-117-331

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 21-117-385

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Wayne Frances Sheppard, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Destructive Device. CCN: 21-117-458

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Edward Marqueese Mosely, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Armed Carjacking, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-117-465

Friday, August 20, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block 8th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kayden Timo, of New Carrollton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-117-659

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Ted Daniel Anderson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 21-117-876

A Davis Industries P-380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Patricia Roberts Harris Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-117-901

A Sig Sauer P2340 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-117-913

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old DeAngelo Watts, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-117-996

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Xavier Robertson, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-118-021

Saturday, August 21, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-118-212

A Sig Sauer P365 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Independence Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 21-118-326

A Taurus .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Johnny Alas-Avalo, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 21-118-361

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Clifford Anthony Gray, of Southeast, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-118-371

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Mia Oliver, of Durham, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Assault with Dangerous Weapon Intent to Cause Bodily Harm without a Just Cause. CCN: 21-118-400

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jamal Gassaway, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Buying, Receiving or Possession of Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-118-403

Sunday, August 22, 2021

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Aaron Lamar Dyson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Leaving after Colliding, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-118-552

A revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Hakim Ashad Crymes, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Counterfeit Tags, and No Permit. CCN: 21-118-505

Monday, August 23, 2021

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Damien White, of Northeast, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, Simple Assault, Threats to Do Bodily Harm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-119-232

A FN SCAR 17 BB gun was recovered in the 5800 block of Field Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-119-190

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-119-532

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###

