Jenefer Fish of Auburn joins Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted

August 12, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Jenefer Fish, 49, of Auburn, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted after she failed to appear in King County Superior Court three times to face a felony charge of filing a fraudulent insurance claim. A bench warrant for her arrest was issued on July 19 and bail is set for $1,000.

If you have information that may lead to Fish’s arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Fish was charged after an investigation by Kreidler’s CIU. According to the investigation, Fish damaged her 2019 Chevrolet Spark in January 2020 at a storage facility in Puyallup. She bought an Esurance auto insurance policy at the scene of the accident and filed a claim later that night, stating the collision happened after the policy took effect.

Fish provided photos and documentation to the insurer that proved the accident happened before her car was covered. The damage was estimated to be $5,621. Fish eventually told Esurance that she bought the policy after the accident and asked them to withdraw the claim. Esurance referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU, as required by state law.

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.