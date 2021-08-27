Senator Singleton Provides 2,000 Summer Lunches During 2nd Annual ‘Food Truck Friday’ Tour

MOORESTOWN – As part of his ongoing commitment to address food insecurity throughout his district, Senator Troy Singleton held his 2nd annual “Food Truck Friday” tour this summer to provide a free lunch to children and families in need throughout Burlington County.

The Senator partnered with the “Wanna Pizza This?” food truck, a local Burlington County based small business, to provide lunches to thousands of residents in his district. Starting in July, the Senator distributed meals consisting of a hoagie, fruit, cookie, and a beverage. In all, the food truck stopped in 16 towns throughout his district, serving 2,000 meals. The Senator also partnered with local school districts so they could invite families that receive free/ reduced lunch to the events.

“Food insecurity has been, and will continue to be, an issue I am very concerned about,” said Senator Singleton. “However, it is even more of a priority in the summer months when many children do not have access to their school lunch programs. That is why we partnered with our local school districts to make sure these meals got to those families who need them the most.”

The Senator also noted his appreciation to everyone who made these events possible – Wanna Pizza This?, local school districts, Burlington County Human Services, Mama’s Homemade Cookies, South Jersey Boys Read, and Center for Family Services – for being ready and willing partners.

In addition to offering lunches, other information was made available at these events by community partners. Burlington County Deputy Commissioner Dan O’Connell and representatives from the Burlington County Human Services Office attended the events so families could learn about social service programs offered. The Senator also invited South Jersey Boys Read to distribute bags of age-appropriate books to children, and the Center for Family Services to share information about their Navigator Exchange Program.

“No child or family should ever have to go hungry or choose between having adequate food and other basic necessities like rent, mortgage or health care,” said Burlington County Deputy Commissioner Dan O’Connell. “Attending these Friday events, I saw firsthand how even one free lunch can make a world of difference for families are that still struggling. On behalf of our entire Board of County Commissioners, I want to thank Senator Singleton and his office for taking on this incredible initiative, and we vow to continue working with him to bring an end to food insecurity in our county.”

Food Truck Fridays is part of Senator Singleton’s ongoing commitment to serve the communities he represents. In addition to these 16 events, the Senator holds monthly “Serve with Senator Singleton” community service projects, and hosts a number of donation drives throughout the year, most recently being a school supply drive.