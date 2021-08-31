Submit Release
The Mac Parkman Foundation Launched to Raise Awareness of Sub-Concussive Trauma and CTE in Children and Teenagers

Foundation to focus on building awareness of the risks associated with long-term exposure of children to trauma from contact sports.

ANNA MARIA, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mac Parkman Foundation announced the start of its operations in April to create a legacy for its namesake, Mac Parkman, who took his life after struggling with mental illness attributed to long-term exposure to concussive and subconcussive trauma from years of contact sports and skiing/snowboarding.

The foundation is one of the few entities to focus on building awareness of the risks of subconcussive trauma to children from contact sports to parents, coaches, athletic trainers, medical and psychological staff. The risks of brain trauma to children, while well documented and discussed by medical researchers, brain experts, and concussion-focused organizations, little to no information is available or disseminated to parents about them. The Foundation seeks to address this huge knowledge gap through the building of partnerships with concussion focused entities, disseminating research and information, developing a network of resources to refer parents, coaches, and trauma-affected children, and lobbying for rules to prevent brain trauma in children from long term exposure from contact sports or the combination of contact sports and recreational activities.

“While it is sobering, we are honored to create this Foundation in the name of Mac to help build awareness of the risks of subconcussive trauma,” said the foundation President, Bruce Parkman. “We loved our son above all and encouraged him to do the things he loved, if we had the information that we have now about subconcussive trauma, as parents we would have made very different choices with Mac and the sports and activities he enjoyed.” “Most people think these risks are only for college athletes and adults, but the fact is that the damage to the brain starts when these men and women are children. What happened to Mac is preventable with the right base of knowledge about the risks of brain trauma, starting contact sports after age 14, and a better understanding of proper concussion management in sports” said Mr. Parkman.

About The Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma

The Mac Parkman Foundation focuses serve as a source of information, resources, and communications to the community of parents, coaches/athletic trainers, medical staff, and athletes that are affected by sports-related concussions and to raise awareness of the long-term implications of concussive and subconcussive trauma to include Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE in our children. www.mpfact.com #kidsbrainsmatter

