Cylentium Inc. announces Cyber Invisibility & Zero Identity release for all homes, organizations, and businesses
If you can't be seen, you can't be found. If you can't be found, you can't be attacked”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylentium's cyber security technology was developed for the US military and matured over 15 years in high-security level government applications.
— Wayne Ronhaar, CEO and Founder, Cylentium
Cylentium's mission is to bring this technology to protect all consumer and business networks from attacks by hiding them from unknown users and possible threats.
As Cylentium's CEO and Founder, Wayne Ronhaar, articulates, "If you can't be seen, you can't be found. If you can't be found, you can't be attacked."
Cylentium does this by enveloping the IT, OT, and IoT environments with cybersecurity "Bubbles." Everything within these "Bubbles" is invisible to detection and hacking probes while creating secure communications and networking. The Cylentium invisibility technology transforms the bubble into an undetectable, impenetrable protective network shield. The shield uses FIPS 140-2 military-grade security algorithms and sophisticated military-grade authentication to secure the protective bubble from detection and penetration.
Before allowing access to a network, Cylentium technology monitors device and activity behavior patterns to verify compliance with the desired security policies, protecting against compromise, ensuring a high level of security in Cylentium protected home and business networks. Cylentium can also be embedded in organizations' or manufacturers' existing information, operational, or internet of things technology environments such as equipment, sensors, routers, switches, bridges, and devices to provide a layer of invisibility cloaking the entire connected environment.
As we have moved to a more complex and entirely connected work and business culture, the increase in cybercrime has become everyone's problem, especially with homes. Hacking has become economically rewarding and is no longer only state-level espionage targeted at governments, as the recent news about ransomware targeted at businesses and individuals shows us. Preventing a costly breach has become challenging with the increasing prevalence of the hacker's artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. Hackers use these tools to look for vulnerabilities in networks En masse. At the root of your exposure to these hacking threats is that you can be found if you can be seen. And then you can be hacked. The problem with most of the state-of-the-art cyber security technology-protected networks is that even if they are "secured," they are just as visible to hackers as they are to you and your colleagues or family members.
To be truly protected from hackers, you need more than just data encryption going in and out of the office or home. Because even when data is encrypted, it is still trackable, and encryption can always be cracked. But if you can't be seen, you can't be tracked, and if you can't be tracked, you can't be hacked.
Cyber invisibility is what Cylentium delivers. No other organization offers individuals and organizations "Bubbled Invisibility" cyber security network protection.
To join the new "Invisible Network" movement to protect your home, organization, and enterprise networks, visit www.cylentium.com today.
