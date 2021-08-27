MULTI-GRAMMY NOMINATED SINGER-SONGWRITER-PRODUCER STOKLEY SET TO RELEASE HIS SOPHOMORE ALBUM “SANKOFA” ON SEPTEMBER 17

Share This Article

News Provided By

Stokley "SANKOFA" Album Cover Art

NEW ALBUM FEATURES H.E.R., SNOOP DOGG, WALE, THE BONFYRE, KIDI, SHAKESPEARE! & MAHMOUD EL-KATI

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Stokley is ready to take fans on a ride with the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album SANKOFA officially releasing on September 17 via his partnership with Bluraffe Entertainment and music icons Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis's Flyte Tyme/Perspective Records. SANKOFA is the manifestation of Stokley’s musical journey. Where the Ghanian term is a nod to the roots of African American ancestry, his interpretation relies on personal reflection. Stokley’s past experiences as an artist and the education he has received over his 35-year musical career.The album features H.E.R., Snoop Dogg, Wale, The Bonfyre, KiDi with songwriting and production by Stokley, S.Dot (MJB, Lauryn Hill, Diddy), Carvin Haggins (Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, and Shakespeare! (Justin Beiber, The Internet) who are also featured artists on the album. Sankofa has a special guest appearance by Mahmoud El-Kati, world-renowned lecturer, writer, commentator on the African American experience, Professor Emeritus of History at Macalester College, as well as Stokley’s father. Stokley plays 99% of the instruments featured on this project, including drums, percussions, keys, guitars (lead & bass), and the steel pan.The lead single “She” garnered Stokley his first career #1, with the single playing in cities across the country including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and Cleveland. Other releases on the album include the funk-laden tracks “Vibrant” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Cascade” featuring The Bonfyre that both peaked on the Billboard Top Ten R&B Airplay charts.Recently, Stokley celebrated the beauty and essence of Nubian queens worldwide with “WOMAN,” featuring Ghanian superstar KiDi. “WOMAN” is a love letter to the gender he affectionately refers to as the “greatest producers of life who help shape the world.” The accompanying visual, directed by REX, sets the scene with vibrant colors against the beautiful Ghana landscape. Stokley taps into the deep-rooted love and appreciation for the beauty, tenderness, warmth, perseverance, dedication, and strength that all black women exude. SANKOFA is available for pre-order today!Over his career, Stokley has played more than just the frontman of the iconic R&B band Mint Condition. He has had his hand in some of the industries’ most iconic songs/albums and has played, written, and produced for artists like Janet & Michael Jackson (Scream), Usher (8701), Alicia Keys (Diary), New Edition (Home Again), Luther Vandross (One Night With You: Vol 2), Elton John (Aida) and so many more. Stokley was a protege of fellow Minneapolis native Prince, who he also played with and encouraged Stokley to embark on a solo career. After his passing, Stokley toured the country with the legendary band The Revolution, consoling fans."SANKOFA" TRACKLISTING1. Sankofa - Past2. Vibrant (ft. Snoop Dogg)3. Cafe (ft. Wale)4. She5. Vudoo6. Clouds (ft. Shakespeare!)7. Homecoming (Lude)8. Cascade (ft. The Bonfyre)9. RUSH (ft. H.E.R.)10. Sankofa - Present11. Recipe12. Woman (ft. KiDi)13. Cascade (LVRS Quarrel Mix)14. Trinkutsi (Lude)15. Verbalize (ft. Snoop Dogg)16. Slip17. Lost18. Sankofa - The Present (ft. Mahmoud El-Kati)Stokley will be hitting the road doing spot dates around the country. Log onto www.istokley.com for more information.FOLLOW STOKLEY:IG: @stokleyofficalFB: @stokleyofficalTW:@stokleyofficial

Stokley "WOMAN" ft. KiDi