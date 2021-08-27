Submit Release
TDOT Holds Ribbon Cutting on SR-101 Peavine Road Improvement Project in Cumberland County

 

Chattanooga, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright joined federal, state and local officials today to celebrate the completion of the State Route 101/Peavine Road improvement project in the Fairfield Glade community in Cumberland County, Tennessee.

Work began on the 5.7-mile project in February 2017. During the project, most of the two-lane road was widened to five lanes consisting of two lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. Additionally, the contractor installed full shoulders, curb and gutter and sidewalks throughout most of the project area. Drivers should also benefit from new traffic signals, improved signage, striping and raised pavement markers that were also included in the project.

“We are very pleased to be here today to celebrate the completion of this important project with our federal, state and local partners and the citizens of Cumberland County,” said Commissioner Bright. “This much-needed project will improve traffic flow along SR-101 for local and regional traffic and enhance the safety of residents in the Fairfield Glade community.”

The contractor for the $50.8 million project is Rogers Group, Inc. of Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) represent Cumberland County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

