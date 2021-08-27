Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project begins next week on Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, August 30, through Friday, September 17, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin the roadway resurfacing on Route 2014 (Main Street) from Mechanic Street to just past the Interstate 180 overpass in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township. The resurfacing includes the removal of the existing surface and the application of two layers of new asphalt. Work will be completed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project which includes the resurfacing of Route 405 (Water Street / Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township. Work is expected to be completed in mid-October 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###