CEO La Ngoc Hung Established New Company: Ban Music Group Inc.
After the success of this young CEO from Vietnam, in August this year. CEO La Ngoc Hung established a company called BAN Music Group Inc...BUON MA THUOT, DAKLAK, VIETNAM, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO La Ngoc Hung started to launch a new company called Ban Music Group in January 2021. After the success of DIXO Network Publishing, he decided to create a publishing and media service provider system. Seen to work with this new company, La Ngoc Hung will focus on amateur artists and artists with the potential to help them develop their careers well in the near future, Promises to help for many artists who want to enter the entertainment industry around the world. In addition, the company will help promote its reputation, connecting with major artists around the world.
CEO La Ngoc Hung realizes the potential of an unknown professional artist, thanks to hundreds of social networks around the world. This is your chance to unleash yourself. Before that, he also started his career from Blogger, Youtuber and is a famous Music Producer. People can search on his Youtube channel which has been verified as an artist by Youtube, major search engines like Google and Microsoft Bing have also verified him as a celebrity and created him a knowledge panel on these two tools.
Therefore, Ban Music Group is a potential ambassador for potential individuals and groups to develop themselves in the field of music. Promote the promotion model on social networks.
DIXO Network Publishing
BAN Music Group
+84 347739609
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter