Suspects Sought in a Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3900 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: