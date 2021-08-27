Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Victims in Kabul

Today, in accordance with the recent Presidential Flag Order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

The US and commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and should fly at half-staff until sunset August 30, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.