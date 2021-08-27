Submit Release
Alexey Miller and Rainer Seele express appreciation for strategic cooperation between Gazprom and OMV

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties expressed appreciation for the strategic cooperation between Gazprom and OMV, noting in particular their successful collaboration on the development project for the Yuzhno-Russkoye field. For instance, the engineering and technological solutions that were developed for this field made it possible to start extracting hard-to-recover gas from Turonian deposits for the first time in Russia.

The meeting highlighted the more than 50-year-long history of reliable exports of Russian gas to Austria. The overall amount of supplies since 1968 has exceeded 260 billion cubic meters of gas.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to the Nord Stream 2 project, which is now in the final stage of its implementation.

Alexey Miller thanked Rainer Seele for productive and long-standing cooperation and for adopting a constructive and unbiased stand on matters pertaining to the development of the European energy sector.

Background

OMV AG is Gazprom's main partner in Austria. In 2018, Gazprom and OMV signed the Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation.

In June 2018, an Agreement was signed to extend until 2040 the existing contract between Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH for Russian gas supplies to Austria.

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50 per cent of the total cost of the project.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

