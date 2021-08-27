Soil Amendments Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2028
Rising awareness regarding benefits and advantages of improving soil health through use of soil amendments is driving growth of the soil amendments marketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soil amendments market size is expected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The Soil Amendments industry analysis report is furnished with expert-verified data & information and highlights the regional market presence and marketing strategies such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches of the key industry players. Hence, one of the major goals of the report is to help the targeted readers – including established businesses, industry stakeholders, and new entrants – determine their market positions over the next few years, as well as formulate effective business growth plans.
Rising demand for soil amendments among farmers is accelerating market growth. Growing focus on different ranges of agrochemicals is also predicted to support revenue growth of the market. Demand for fruits and vegetables with added soil amendments is relatively high because of several benefits associated with plant health as well as development, including increased root growth and soil content. Additionally, other factors such as rising concerns regarding soil health and growing demand for high quality crops globally are contributing significantly to growth of the market to a significant extent.
Some emerging trends influencing growth of the market include rising demand for advanced fertilizers containing soil amendments, growing campaigns associated with soil conditioning, and increasing popularity of organic amendments. Incorporation of soil amendments into production of fertilizers offers lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers/producers in the market. However, delivery of low-quality products is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period.
Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), UPL Limited (India), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), and Nufarm (Australia).
In terms of crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment revenue is expected to increase significantly going ahead. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising consumption of soil amendments for cultivating these crops, especially in countries in Asia Pacific and North America. Moreover, the use of soil amendments for growth of fruits and vegetables aids in increasing organic content in soil, along with enhancing root growth.
Application of organic matter as a substrate for development of agricultural crops and beneficial microorganisms is garnering rising attention among growers, plant pathologists, regulators, and agronomists. These organic inputs provide nutrients to the soil, resulting in a considerable change in root growth, which is ideal for survival of crops and the proliferation of microorganisms.
Based on form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid form segment is gaining traction in the market as liquid form is more popular among farmers owing to its effectiveness in application and various associated benefits including efficacy rate over dry forms and high application capability.
The North America market is projected to account for largest share in terms of revenue due to increasing demand for and consumption of organic foods in countries in the region.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Organic
Polysaccharide derivatives
Humic acid
Biofertilizers
Inorganic
Gypsum
Other inorganic amendments (calcium carbonate, dolomite, crushed shells, and marlstone)
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Cereals & grains
Oilseeds & pulses
Fruits & vegetables
Other crop types (turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, forages, and fiber crops)
Soil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Loam
Silt
Clay
Sand
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Liquid
Dry
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
MEA
