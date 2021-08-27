Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027 | Reports and Data
Growing occurrence of epidemic diseases and a subsequent demand for infection prevention and control utilities is estimated to fuel the market growth.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nitrile gloves market is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The report focuses on the recent market trends and end-use application of nitrile gloves. A growth in occurrence of epidemic diseases and a subsequent demand for infection prevention and control utilities would drive the market demand in the upcoming years.
Nitrile gloves are primarily used across medical sector, as a safety tool to prevent spreading of infection between caretakers and patients. The benefits offered by nitrile gloves comprise superior strength, longevity, and better protection against blood borne pathogens. Further, nitrile gloves being latex-free, it becomes preferable of choice for medical professionals to cure allergic cases.
Rise in awareness pertaining to wellbeing and hygiene amongst medical professionals and patients is estimated to stimulate the market growth. However, likely risk of price rivalry from local producers limits the growth of the market. Prospects in untapped markets that have high potential owing to developing healthcare infrastructure, growth in occurrences of chronic diseases and requirement for surgical interventions would further create a rise in demand for nitrile gloves in the forecast period.
Asia pacific market is estimated to witness fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the nitrile gloves market. This can be chiefly attributed to the growth in healthcare sector and food processing industry in the countries in this region, especially China, India and South Korea.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2027.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Powder-free nitrile gloves is projected to capture the largest market share and would grow at a rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. This dominance of powder-free nitrile gloves is due to the rising incidence of allergic reactions in people using powdered gloves.
• Micro-roughened nitrile gloves would contribute to the largest share of the market growing at a rate of 6.3% during the period 2019-2027. This type of texture is most popular on nitrile gloves. The surface of micro-roughened gloves appears like it has been lightly roughened, which offers a good extent of extra grip to the gloves. Micro-roughened gloves, are extensively used in medical practices allowing the practitioners to easily grip medical tools.
• North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the upcoming years and would reach USD 1.13 Billion by 2027. Rapid advancement in the field of healthcare services in this region along with growth in industrialization is estimated to propel the market for nitrile gloves. Regulatory agencies in the region are imposing strict regulations and norms on employers to ensure worker safety and protection owing increasing occurrence of work-related risks.
• Key participants include Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, United Glove Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Rubberex, Adventa Berhad, Kimberly Clark and 3M among others.
• On March, 2019, Ansell, a leading company providing safety solutions, launched MICROFLEXMidKnight XTRA, an exam grade nitrile glove that has been examined against both fentanyl and gastric acid to simulate real-world overdose situations. This glove features an extended cuff for additional coverage of the wrist and forearm and has a distinctive black color that lets wearers to easily view possibly risky powders on hands.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global nitrile gloves market on the basis of type, component, texture, grade, product finish, end-user and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Powdered
• Powder Free
• Sterile
• Non-Sterile
Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Butadiene
• Acrylonitrile
Texture Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Smooth
• Micro-Roughened
• Aggressively Textured
Grade Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Industrial Grade
• Medical Grade
• Exam Grade
Product Finish Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Chlorinated
• Polymer Coated
• No Finish
End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Automotive
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Oil & Gas
• Construction
• Food Processing
• Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• MEA
