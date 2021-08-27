Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028
The report offers numerous Activated Bleaching Earth market projections based on historical and current market data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market size was valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 4.16 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2021-2028. Rapid growth of the automotive industry and strong demand for lubricants is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the activated bleaching earth industry.
For both commercial and personal use, oils have to be processed in order to remove impurities. Oil undergoes a bleaching process for colour removal and contaminates that otherwise adversely affect its appearance and performance. Changing dietary habits, improved living standards, and increased consumer demand for healthier oil options is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, expanding product application as absorbents to reduce water usage or eliminating water washing process will stimulate activated bleaching earth market expansion over the analysis period.
The report offers other vital information related to industry annual sales, regional market outlook, product portfolios, application ranges, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, volatile demand & supply graphs, and key industry statistics. The report expounds on the competitive scenario of the Activated Bleaching Earth market and evaluates the current position of each market player using analytical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.
Key players operating in the global activated bleaching earth market include:
Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, 20 Microns Limited, AMC (UK) Limited, EP Engineered Clays Corporation by EP Minerals, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant International AG, HRP Industries, Global Bleach Chem Pvt. Ltd, Fullers Earth India Corporation, Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Korvi Activated Earth, Microns Nano Minerals Limited, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd, S&B Minerals Finance S.C.A., Shenzhen Aoheng Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Taiko Group of Companies, The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd, Tunas Inti Bhakti Makmur. PT, U.G.A. Group, XinyuanTechnology Co., Ltd, and Zeotec Adsorbents Private Ltd., among others.
Further Key Findings from the Report:
Based on material type, sepiolite is forecast to be the fastest growing segment for the global activated bleaching market over the analysis period on account of extensive usage of sepiolite material as adsorbent in order to reduce the bitterness of cold-pressed grapefruit seed oil.
Based on application, the mineral oil and lubricants segment is set to gain major traction through 2028 on account of increasing adoption of tool and technologies to reduce water usage in refineries. The effective absorbent nature of activated bleaching clay products can help reduce or eliminate water wash centrifuge units across refineries, which may fuel product demand in the upcoming years.
Based on technology, the dry bleaching segment is estimated to account for a major chunk of the global activated bleaching earth market share, delivering a notable growth rate through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the extensive usage of the method for bleaching oils and fats in Europe, Asia, and rest of the world. In addition, lower initial investment and lower consumption of utilities for dry bleaching will also boost segmental growth.
In the regional landscape, the APAC region accounted for nearly 60% of the global activated bleaching earth market share and is set to grow at 5.2% over 2021-2028. Increasing consumption and production of vegetable oil in the region will boost industry growth. China is the largest consumer of vegetable oil with highest import volumes as compared to export volumes in the region.
Segments Covered in the Report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments over 2018-2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data, has segmented the global activated bleaching earth market on the basis of material type, technology, application, and region:
Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Attapulgite
Bentonite
Sepiolite
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Edible oil & fats
Mineral oil & lubricants
Chemicals
Cosmetics
Other
Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Dry Bleaching
Wet Bleaching
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
Russia
Ukraine
Asia Pacific
India
China
Malaysia
Indonesia
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Turkey
