Green Building Market Size Worth USD 671.37 Billion in 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing environmental concerns, supportive government regulations along with low operational and maintenance cost are driving the demand for the market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green Building Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from USD 247.26 billion in 2019 to USD 671.37 billion in 2027. Increasing concerns regarding growing environmental pollution has compelled governments around the world to formulate policies and regulations which requires the usage of eco-friendly solutions. This factor is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.
Green building materials restrict the usage of toxic paints thus improving indoor air quality. The products also offer huge amount of natural lighting thus helping in reducing energy usage. Technological innovations and advancements have contributed largely in the industry’s development over the years. The demand from construction and real estate projects have increased significantly. The materials have become quite popular in emerging economies around the world. Several environmental regulations aimed at preventing pollution is encouraging the usage of green building materials in residential as well as non-residential buildings.
The major factor restraining the industry’s growth is the high cost of the materials used in green buildings. Thus the selling price of the solutions provided by the industry is quite high and a major percentage of population are unable to afford it. Major players of the market are trying to formulate strategies in order to negate this factor.
Key players in the market include Alumasc Group PLC, Amvik Systems, BASF SE, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, Certain Teed Corporation, Forbo International SA, Interface Inc, Kingspan Group PLC and Owens Corning.
Solar products is expected to emerge as one of the major lucrative segments due to the increasing demand for efficient usage of energy.
Offline sales channel is popular among small suppliers and producers who are trying to cater to the domestic markets of their respective regions.
Commercial application segment is expected to register high growth due to the need of eco-friendly office buildings in different parts of the world.
The European green building market is experiencing significant growth since the industry offers perfect solution amidst rapid climatic changes in the region. Stringent government regulations and targets set by European Commision in order to reduce CO2 emission is supporting the growth of the market in Europe.
In March 2020, Amvik Systems announced the plans of development of zero energy smart homes as part of their ‘Pinnacle’ project.
In June 2020, BASF SE partnered with Zhengming in order to develop high-quality Elastopir polyurethane insulation panels in China.
There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Binderholz GmbH acquiring Klenk Holz AG from The Carlyle Group in 2017, Interface Inc acquiring Nora Systems in 2018, Certain Teed Corporation acquiring Norton Industries’ wood ceilings business in 2019 and BASF SE acquiring polyamide business from Solvay in 2020.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Green Building Market on the basis of Product Type, Sales Channel, Application and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Exterior Products
Interior Products
Building Systems
Solar Products
Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Offline
Online
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Residential Buildings
Commercial & Office
Industrial
Hospitality & Leisure
Others
Regional Bifurcation of the Green Building Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
