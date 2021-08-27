WealthTech Solution Market ($137.44Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 14.1% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The WealthTech Solution Market Growth impelled by increasing number of banks, growing use of artificial intelligence in different verticals and surge in demand for financial analytics services; in 2020, the wealth management firms segment accounted for the largest market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthTech Solution Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “WealthTech Solution Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, End User, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, and Geography,” the WealthTech Solution Market is projected to reach US$ 137.44 million by 2028 from US$ 54.62 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

WealthTech Solution Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

FinMason, Inc.; aixigo AG; InvestCloud, Inc.; WealthTechs Inc.; Valuefy Solutions Private Limited; 3rd-eyes analytics AG; BlackRock, Inc.; Synechron; Wealthfront Inc.; and InvestSuite are a few key players operating in the global wealthtech solution market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of WealthTech Solution Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022429/



In March 2021, FinMason was selected by Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr business, an analytics and visualization leader in the advisor space, to deliver ESG data from OWL Analytics via the FinRiver API to their Zephyr platform. This will combine FinMason’s API delivery system and OWL’s ESG Ratings for streamlined and accelerated deployment of holistic sustainable investing data across Portfolio Analytics & Performance.

With the digital transformation, the use of the cloud-based platform as these platforms deployed with simplicity in less time and at low deployment costs. Further, developed countries have matured internet infrastructure, while it is flourishing in several developing countries, which is a major factor contributing to the enhanced access of cloud-based platforms to end users. Financial analytics helps banking sectors to provide enhanced customer experience and risk management assistance. Cloud is emerging as a better alternative for banking and other financial service providers to store data and applications, and access advanced software applications through the internet. It helps synchronize enterprise operations and break down operational and data silos. Moreover, cloud-based financial analytics helps build resilient operations, drive business innovation, enhance IT security, and scale computing costs as needed. Therefore, the growing need of cloud-based financial analytics in the banking sector and other financial firms is bolstering the demand for WealthTech solutions. The companies offering financial analytics include FinMason, Inc.; WealthTechs Inc.; BlackRock, Inc.; and Synechron.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of WealthTech Solution Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022429/



WealthTech solutions provide real-time data that assists organizations to make better investment decisions, which, in turn, helps enhance managerial efficiency and operational agility. The rising expansion of businesses in North America and the increasing use of technologies in banks would boost the demand for the WealthTech solutions during the forecast period.

The WealthTech solution market in APAC is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The financial industry is becoming digitalized as internet access rises in emerging nations across the region. WealthTech solutions deliver relevant data and regulatory compliance. Investors and investment managers are searching for digital communication tools that can allow them to access their portfolios quickly.

Organizations use financial analytics tools to gain insights into key present and future trends for improving their business performance. Financial analytics services include financial data quality analysis and data layout, client analytics, predictive analytics, principal component analysis, and financial data collection. These analytics require thorough financial and other relevant data to identify patterns; based on these predictions, enterprises may make predictions regarding what their customers would buy, how long their employees' tenures might be, and so on. Thus, financial analytics services help organizations improve the profitability, cash flow, and business value. They may use the insights gained through these analytics to improve their revenues and business processes.

Order a Copy WealthTech Solution Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022429/

Accenture PLC provides the newest data and analytics solutions for financial service providers, along with assisting them in deploying the same. Its services for these firms include cost analytics and enterprise performance analytics. With a prime focus in income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, financial analysis is employed to evaluate economic trends, set financial policies, formulate long-term business plans, and pinpoint projects or companies for investments. Financial service providers, including investment banks, generate and store more data than any other businesses, as finance is a transaction-heavy industry. The banks used data to estimate risks for improving the overall profitability in the subsequent years. Therefore, with multiple benefits in banks and investment firms, the demand for financial analytics services increasing significantly, thus boosting the WealthTech solutions market growth.

WealthTech Solution Market: End User Overview

Based on end user, the wealthtech solution market is segmented into banks, wealth management firms, and others. In 2020, the wealth management firms segment accounted for the largest market share.













Browse Related Reports:

Wealth Management Platform Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Advisory Model (Human advisory, Robo advisory, Hybrid); Business Function (Performance Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Portfolio Accounting and Trading Management, Financial Advice Management, Reporting, Others); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise); End-User (Investment Management Firms, Trading and Exchange Firms, Banks, Brokerage Firms, Others) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/wealth-management-platform-market



Investment Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise); Application (Asset Management, Wealth Management, Pension Funds, Insurance Investment Management, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/investment-management-software-market



Third Party Banking Software Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Core Banking Software, Multi-Channel Banking Software, BI Software, Private Wealth Management Software); Application (Risk Management, Information Security, Business Intelligence, Training and Consulting Solutions) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/third-party-banking-software-market



Financial Cloud Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); Component (Solution, Service); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Application (Wealth Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management, Others) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/financial-cloud-market



Liquidity Asset Liability Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Solution, Services); End-Users (Banks, Broker Dealers, Specialty Finance, Wealth Advisors) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/liquidity-asset-liability-management-solutions-market



Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); Type (Treasury , Investment Management , Risk and Compliance); Application (Corporates, Banks) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/treasury-and-risk-management-software-market



Investment Casting Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Medical, Automation, Transportation, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/investment-casting-market



















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/wealthtech-solutions-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/

