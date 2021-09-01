ISD Immunotech strengthens its Board with addition of industry heavy weight Hans Van Eenennaam
ISD Immunotech today announced that Dr. Hans Van Eenennaam has been appointed as new member of the Board of Directors
I am honored to work with this strong scientific team that has world-class peptide drug-development expertise and translate this compound towards clinical development”COPENHAGEN, DANMARK, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 1, 2021 - Copenhagen - ISD Immunotech today announced that Dr. Hans Van Eenennaam has been appointed as new member of the Board of Directors. ISD Immunotech is a biotech start-up developing a first-in-class therapeutic for treatment of severe SLE. Dr. van Eenennaam currently serves on the Board of Directors at CatalYm GmbH and Lygature. Most relevantly Hans served as Executive Vice President of Antibody Research and headed up Aduro Biotech Europe. Aduro Biotech Inc (now merged with Chinook therapeutics) was involved in the development of STING modulators. Among others Dr. van Eenennaam co-invented pembroluzimab (Keytruda®); BION-1301 (anti-APRIL) and MK-5890 (anti-CD27) antibodies that are in Phase 2 clinical trials for IgA Nepropathy and non-small cell lung cancer, respectively.
— Hans Van Eenennaam, PhD
Prior to its acquisition by Aduro in 2015, Dr. van Eenennaam served as chief operating officer of BioNovion, a company he co-founded in 2011 to focus on the development of innovative therapeutic antibodies in the field of immune oncology. Earlier in his career, he held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at Organon in Oss, Netherlands, and the Organon Research Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which was acquired by Schering-Plough Corporation in 2007 and later by Merck & Co. He led the discovery and development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and small molecule entities in the field of oncology and immunology. While at Organon, Dr. van Eenennaam, in cooperation with a team of scientists, discovered pembrolizumab (Keytruda®), a humanized therapeutic antibody acquired by Merck and approved in 2014 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of melanoma and subsequently for additional indications including, non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In 2016, he and colleagues were honored by the Intellectual Property Owner’s Association with the 43rd Annual Inventor of the Year Award. He is named as inventor on twelve pending and granted patent families, including the patents claiming Keytruda, and author on over 30 publications. Dr. van Eenennaam received his doctorate in autoimmune biochemistry (cum laude) from Radboud University in Nijmegen, Netherlands. Dr. van Eenennaam currently sits on the board of directors for Lygature, a non-profit organization that independently enables public-private partnerships between large corporates, smaller companies and academia and helps MedTech and Pharma professionals to work together. He holds a second board of directors position at CatalYm GmbH, a privately-held Germany-based company focusing on immune oncology.
”I am excited to have Hans joining our Board of Directors. His experience in the therapeutic area and knowledge of STING biology is an asset as well as he brings a well-versed strategic mindset to the company. His contributions to the future strategy will be very valuable to ISD Immunotech. I am really looking forward to working with him” – Ingelise Saunders, Chairman of the Board.
”ISD Immunotech develops a highly innovative peptide STING antagonist for treatment of severe SLE (lupus). Founded based on excellent science from Danish academia, I am convinced that this unique approach together with the essential role of STING in many inflammatory and autoimmune diseases will potentially deliver a novel therapy for such diseases. I am honored to work with this strong scientific team that has world-class peptide drug-development expertise and translate this compound towards clinical development” – Hans Van Eenennaam, PhD.
About ISD Immunotech
ISD Immunotech is a private preclinical biotech startup focusing on the development of a peptide therapeutic, ISD017, which uniquely blocks all aspects of STING pathway overactivation in severe SLE (lupus).
The company, headquartered in Copenhagen, is a spinout of Aarhus University, Denmark, which is an academic center of excellence in STING biology. In 2020 the company entered into a strategic research collaboration with Biogen Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA (Nasdaq: BIIB) to jointly develop ISD017 towards clinical testing. ISD Immunotech is run by a team of seasoned biotech and pharma executives with decades of peptide R&D experience. The company is supported by world class academic and clinical advisors with deep insight into STING biology, animal disease models and clinical lupus research. The company is funded by Novo Seeds.
For more details visit www.isd-immunotech.com
Kristian Hansen
ISD Immunotech
+45 41 70 48 38
kh@isd-immunotech.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn