Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2028

Automated manual transmission (AMT) market is segmented on the basis of the application and region. Based on a application, it is bifurcated into HCV, and MCV.

Automated manual transmission (AMT) is a electro-hydraulic mechanism for automating manual transmission, which is derived from Formula-1. It combines comfort of use with a reduction in consumption, and can be applied to any transmission, with production costs that are low as compared to the traditional automatic transmissions.

Growth in demand for fuel-efficient transmission systems and elimination of drivers behavioral impact on the vehicle drive the global automated manual transmission (AMT) market. However, heavy & complex nature of AMT impede the market growth. Increase in shift from mechanical to automated driving systems offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global automated manual transmission (AMT) market is segmented on the basis of the application and region. Based on a application, it is bifurcated into HCV, and MCV. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global automated manual transmission (AMT) market is dominated by key players such as MACK TRUCKS, Allison Transmission Inc., Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., Detroit Diesel Corporation, AB Volvo, Eaton, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, WABCO, Aisin World Corp. of America, and FCA US LLC.

Key Benefits:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automated manual transmission (AMT) market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.
Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report
MACK TRUCKS
Allison Transmission Inc.
Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd.
Detroit Diesel Corporation
AB Volvo
Eaton
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
WABCO
Aisin World Corp. of America
FCA US LLC.