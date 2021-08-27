Automotive E-Tailing Market Insights - Growth, Challenges and Future Scope to 2026 | Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG

Automotive e-tailing market global opportunity analysis and industry forecast by 2026. This study comprises current trends and future estimations of the market.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive E-Tailing Market Outlook - 2026E-Tailing, also known as electronic retailing or internet retailing, is any Business-To-Consumer (B2C) transaction that takes place through the Internet. Automotive E-Tailing means selling automotive components online. The global automotive E-Tailing market is composed of a wide range of automotive parts and components, which include interior accessories, infotainment-multimedia, electrical and electronics products, powertrain, tires, and wheels. The Automotive E-Tailing Market includes both business-to-business and business-to-consumer sales. Companies such as Amazon and Dell created online retail industry by setting up entire customer experience including browsing products to placing orders to payment transaction on the Internet.Browse Full Report with TOC @The factors that drive the growth of the Automotive E-Tailing market include increase in awareness and bend toward the use of internet by customers, growth in vehicle production, convenience in online shopping, availability of broad range of products, cheaper automotive components, and increase in investments in e-commerce platforms. In addition, the key factors that restrain the automotive E-Tailing market growth include frauds related to online transaction, lack of efficient operational activities, such as late or inaccurate delivery of products that leads to reduction in value for customers, and intangible nature of the retailing business makes customer skeptical about the services. Increasing presence of counterfeiting automotive parts in the market also limits the growth of the automotive E-tailing market.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @However, growth in presence of old vehicles in the market, rise in sale of passenger car, and growth in small and mid-size businesses with increased expenditure on e-commerce platforms creates large opportunities for the market. For instance, in April 2018 Hero MotoCorp launched an e-commerce portal to retail hero genuine parts and accessories for its two-wheeler products. The company has partnered with Delhivery, an Indian logistics company for delivering parts to its customers across India. In June 2018, eBay Canada announced the availability of a new automotive parts compatibility feature called Fitment. The feature makes it easier for buyers to search for parts and accessories. In June 2018, Xevo and TomTom announced a partnership to combine Xevo market platform with TomTom’s map and navigation expertise. The partnership is expected to offer an opportunity to extend in-vehicle personalization and make navigation experience better and smarter.The major companies profiled for the Automotive E-Tailing Market share include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (U.S.), Ebay Inc. (U.S.), Delticom AG (Germany), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S.), Flipkart (India), O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (U.S.), and others.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @The Automotive E-Tailing Market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, vendor, component, product label, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger vehicle, commercial, and two-wheeler. On the basis of vendor, the market is bifurcated into OEM vendor and third-party vendor. On the basis of component, it is divided into infotainment, interior accessories, engine components, tires, and electrical products. By product label, the automotive E-Tailing market is categorized into branded and counterfeit. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERSThis study comprises analytical depiction of the Automotive E-Tailing Market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in Automotive E-Tailing industry.The market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILEDRobert Bosch GmbHContinental AGAutoZone Inc.Amazon.com Inc.Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Wal-Mart Stores Inc.Ebay Inc.Delticom AGAdvance Auto Parts, Inc.FlipkartO'Reilly Automotive Inc. 