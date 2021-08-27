Transmission Repair Market Size, Status and Future Outlook 2027 | Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Transmission repair market 2021-2027 analysis by Allied Market Research. Global Market is segmented based by component, repair type & vehicle type.PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transmission Repair Market Outlook 2027 -
The function of vehicle transmission is to adapt the traction available from the drive unit to suit the vehicle, the surface, the driver as well as the environment. The failure of the transmission of the automotive leads to the stoppage of the automotive. Therefore, in the automotive service industry, the resolving of transmission repair issues is very critical. Transmissions are required by all kinds of motorized vehicles including vessels and aircrafts for converting torque and rotations. The process of transmission repair is very complex, as it has many interrelated components. The transmission specialist is making use of different technologies such as computers, hydraulics for regulating the functioning of transmissions.
The key players analyzed in the report include Allison Transmission, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co., AAMCO, Continental AG, Jiffy Lube, Driven Brands Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG and others.
COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS
Stay-at-home orders has resulted in not driving as much which has reduced wear on vehicles and demand for repair and maintenance
Companies are offering to collect customer’s cars from their homes or essential workplaces so that they can be serviced without the need for customers to risk exposure to the virus.
Several repair shops have taken safety precautions so that they can continue to operate during the pandemic.
Demand for this service may continue post COVID-19 as customers may find it a more convenient option.
Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
The significant factors impacting the growth of the transmission repair market are increase in preventive and periodic maintenance service and growth of ride sharing market. However, developing sales of electric vehicles and lack of trained technical hamper the growth of the automotive transmission repair market. On the other hand, rise in demand for commercial vehicle and increase in average vehicle miles travelled every year will fuel the growth of the market.
Increase in preventive and periodic maintenance service
The growth of the transmission general repair market results in the increasing adoption of preventive/periodic maintenance services. Preventive/periodic not only increases the average vehicle age but also enhances fuel efficiency. This leads to the growth of the transmission repair market in near future.
Growth of ride sharing market
Ride sharing is a key factor in the growth of transmission repair market. The growth of ride sharing market is directly proportional to the vehicle parking and average miles driven. Which in turn drives the growth of the market in near future.
