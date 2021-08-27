Licensed Swiss Payment Service Provider & Crypto Exchange For Sale (Banking as a Service - BaaS)
Turn-key, licensed Swiss payment service provider / cryptocurrecy exchange for sale
The licensed company and gateway-payment service provider software is the most sophisticated payment and banking as a service, cryptocurrency exchange solution available on the market today.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss AMF AG, a Swiss company popular for its Swiss corporate services and the development of licensed Swiss companies for sale, including licensed crypto exchanges, Swiss Trust companies, payment services providers, multi-function banking services, companies, and platforms, etc., has a licensed multi-function BaaS and crypto exchange company for sale.
— Marvin Rowe, LL.M.
Although remaining #anonymous for vetted potential purchasers, the fully developed BaaS company and software platform, which has been dubbed a banking services gateway software, is introducing what could be described as a dynamic payment solution for those looking for a modern crypto and payment provider business, thanks to its hybrid infrastructure.
The platform application acts as an API for existing integrated service providers which gives its users access to a wide range of financial services and as such, Swiss AMF has created a company with two major components: banking as a service (BaaS), and crypto trading and wallet services.
In either case, partners can access numerous financial solutions through the “turn-key” company and platform offering. Swiss AMF notes that this complete package of financial services is fully customizable, and has already been implemented with all payment, BaaS and corporate services provided by Swiss AMF and its partners.
This para-banking licensed Swiss company comes with a custom-developed, fully operational,multi-function financial technology platform and represents the fastest way to market for entrepreneurs looking to break into the crypto, banking services, and payment processor solutions market. The company is even integrated with an automated Swiss KYC solution with large datasets and automated AI solutions, compatible with the BaaS platform.
Generally, the Swiss licensed gateway services company and technology platform is based on a Swiss company that is licensed, authorized, and supervised in Switzerland. As such, the solution provides a unique one-stop shop where end-users can manage their banking and cryptocurrency assets, as well as fiat, currency exchange, IBAN global payment and receipt accounts, and order virtual and physical debit card solutions.
According to Marvin Rowe of Swiss AMF: “the company and gateway software is the most sophisticated payment and banking services gateway and cryptocurrency solution available on the market today”, adding that “administrators can manage the system in a user friendly and fully-automated Admin envirnoment, taylored to fit into their needs.”
The company’s secure gateway software technology is suitable for all BaaS uses since it provides a comprehensive solution that caters to the user’s crypto and fiat demands.
End-users who require BaaS services can open a new bank account with a Sepa IBAN and/or a Swift IBAN, make currency exchanges in more than 30 currencies, obtain their own physical or virtual debit cards, and make SWIFT international payments and EU SEPA transfers.
The company also comes with a novel and sophisticated B2B and B2C merchant solution. End-users who require crypto services like trading or exchange can utilize the companies crypto trading desk and wallet capabilities. They also have default access to at least four crypto wallets, including BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT, and the platform allows the administrators to add other cryptos to the platform’s existing ones, and create new wallets and addresses.
Currently, the BaaS company and platform for sale has collaborated with eight different businesses to ensure that its financial solutions are smooth and simple to use. It is being delivered with one year of technical support included.
Ultimately, by acquiring the sophisticated BaaS company and platform, the owner gains access to an altogether new world of possibilities.
For more information, contact:
Marvin Rowe
Swiss AMF AG
+41 43 508 26 22
info(at)swissamf.com
Source: Dailycoin.com / August 24, 2021, 18:22 GMT
Marvin Rowe, LL.M.
Swiss AMF AG
+41 77 993 29 38
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn