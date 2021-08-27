Automotive Air Flow Sensors Market 2021 to 2030 Industry Insights and Major Players are Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation
[185 Pages Research] Automotive air flow sensors market is segmented based on product type, vehicle type, sales channel and region.
Automotive mass air flow sensors are sensors between car engines and air filters, which calculates mass air flow or control the quantity of air gets into the internal combustion engine. Engine control unit is responsible to deliver the appropriate amount of fuel and air to the engine, for which it needs information related to air flow. Mass air flow (MAF) sensors market is expected to grow with growing demand and supply of automotive parts and accessories in the market. Growth in preference of fuel-efficient vehicles in the market make air flow sensors a cemented part of vehicle, which is further foreseen to bolster the demand of air flow sensors in near future.
The key players analyzed in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Dorman, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, ACDelco, Continental AG, General Motors Co, Sensata Technologies Inc, Valeo SA.
COVID-19 Impact analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered demand for passenger vehicles significantly. However, demand of such vehicles is anticipated to recover within the returning months as many governments prepare to ease lockdowns following a phased manner. As a result, demand for automotive air flow meters is anticipated to grow within the coming months. Currently, the automotive air flow meters market is growing thanks to increasing considerations concerning the potency of vehicles. The expansion is primarily attributed to an outsized variety of applications of automotive air flow meters within the automotive business that is probably going to continue throughout the forecast years. Tight government rules to curb vehicles’ exhaust emissions is one in all the key factors driving the air flow meters market, globally. The increase in new vehicle sales has boosted the global automotive air flow meters market. Furthermore, ever-growing demand for passenger cars is anticipated to spice up the demand for automotive air flow meters over consecutive few years.
Top Impacting Factors
Changing preference of customers across the globe for better performance vehicle is driving global automotive mass automotive mass air flow sensor market.
However, constant rise in demand for electric vehicles hampers sales of such components used in ICE vehicle. In addition, rise in labor costs is resulting in decline in profit margins of OEMs and is likely to pose a challenge for the industry.
Global automotive part sales is constantly rising despite downfall in the automobile market in last few years, which acts as a lucrative opportunity for the automotive mass air flow sensor market.
Market Trends
Market potential
The automotive air flow market is still considered to be fresh and far from its potential of growth and demand for automotive air flow sensors. Rise in concerns over pollution, emissions, and immense application of automotive air flow sensors in the modern automotive industry worldwide is the major factor contributing toward growth of automotive mass automotive mass air flow sensor market. North America, followed by Europe, and the Asia-Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the automotive mass air flow sensor market over the next few years. This growth in demand for air flow meters can be attributed to rise in demand for commercial vehicles, growing need for replacing older vehicles, and rapidly transforming automotive infrastructure.
Rise in demand for EV
Automotive industry has observed the penetration of electric vehicle market across the globe. Subsidies and benefits provided by governments of developing nations like India are giving a hard push to consumer towards electric vehicles. Rise in the demand and market share of electronic vehicles is affecting the growth of internal combustion vehicles (ICE) and parts. Impact of which can observed in the industry where OEMs of internal combustion vehicles are extending their product line and started producing components of electronic vehicles also. Electric vehicles are considered as substitutes for internal combustion vehicle, which downturn the demand for ICE parts.
Key Benefits of the Report
This study presents the analytical depiction of the air flow sensor industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive mass air flow sensor market.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive mass air flow sensor market growth scenario.
The report provides a detailed airflow sensor market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the automotive mass air flow sensor market research report:
Which are the leading market players active in the automotive mass air flow sensor market?
What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?
What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive mass air flow sensor market?
