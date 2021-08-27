In-Vehicle Emergency Calling Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2030 | Bosch, Continental, Valeo, Delphi

In-vehicle emergency calling market 2021–2030 analysis by AMR. The global market segmented by component, product type, vehicle, sales and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Vehicle Emergency Calling Market Outlook 2030 -An in-vehicle emergency calling system is used in the car's communication system to communicate with service providers in case of emergency such as hospitals, fire trucks, vehicle service providers. This system allows passenger to communicate with the service providers if the car meets with an accident or breaks down away at a location far from the city or during any emergency situation. The in-vehicle emergency system activates the e-Call when the vehicles sensors have detected an accident of vehicle and sends a telephone link and details of the accident including the location with the nearby emergency call centers and the operator sends the required help or assistance to the driver at the specific location. Moreover use of in-vehicle emergency system in the vehicles helps to increase the safety and security of the passengers and the driver, owing to which global demand for this system is expected to grow during the forecast period. The key players analyzed in the report include Bosch, Continental, Valeo, Delphi, Magneti, Denso, HARMAN, Telit Wireless, Solutions, LG and Gemalto COVID-19 Impact analysis Top Impacting Factors Global in-vehicle emergency calling system market has direct relationship with automobile market as it is one of the detachable parts of the vehicle. The steep fall in the graph of automobile sale has impacted the sale of glass used in the vehicle. Moreover, due to lockdown which led to decrease in income of the consumer has hindered the aftermarket expenses on the vehicle which is impacting the glazing market. Manufacturers across the globe are facing slower movement in the supply chain due to decrease in demand. However, in-vehicle emergency calling system market is anticipated to recover in forecasting period with recovery from COVID-19. Major driver of in-vehicle emergency calling market is growing safety and security concerns among the people which is positively impacting the market growth. Lack of availability of needed infrastructure in low- and middle-income economies is acting as one of the major challenges which could hamper the growth of the global in-vehicle emergency calling system market. Strict regulations for manufacturers as well as consumers related to safety by governments in developed countries can act as a bright opportunity for the market. Market Trends Regulations in Europe Government agencies across the globe are focusing on introducing strict regulations in regards to installation of in-vehicle emergency calling systems across all the passenger and commercial vehicles to advance the security of the passengers as well as the driver. The European Union has mandated the deployment of in-vehicle emergency calling system for all new cars and light trucks manufactured after March 2018; the European Union has also planned to achieve 100% penetration of in-vehicle emergency calling system across all the vehicles in the EU before 2035. Additionally, growing safety and security concerns among the people have impacted the market growth positively. As per the World Health Organization, in 2018, around 1.35 million people died as a result of road traffic crashes and around 20-50 million are injured or disabled. These statistics have led governments to focus on installation of in-vehicle emergency calling systems in the vehicles. However, implementation of such high-end system is difficult in some of the developing countries due to unavailability of needed basic infrastructure. Collectively global in-vehicle emergency calling market is anticipated to grow in the forecasting period due demand in developed countries. Key benefits of the report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the in-vehicle emergency calling system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of in-vehicle emergency calling system market. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the in-vehicle emergency calling system market growth scenario. The report provides a detailed in-vehicle emergency calling system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years. Questions answered in the in-vehicle emergency calling system market research report: Which are the leading market players active in the in-vehicle emergency calling system market? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market? What current trends would influence the market in the next few years? What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the in-vehicle emergency calling system market? What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps? About Us Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. 