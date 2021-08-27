Sedation Dentistry West Lake Hills TX Launched For Patients With Anxiety Or Fear

Westlake Hills Dental Arts (+1-512-328-0155) based in West Lake Hills, TX, has updated its range of sedation dentistry services to help patients with anxiety or a real 'fear of dentists'.

Westlake Hills Dental Arts based in West Lake Hills, TX, announces its updated range of sedation dentistry services. The practice serves patients in West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, and Greater Austin, Texas.

The announcement is designed to provide patients with anxiety-free dental treatments. The fear of pain is the biggest cause of anxiety among dental patients, and this service eliminates that problem.

According to Westlake Hills Dental Arts, a sense of nervousness and even anxiety is common among dental patients. This is also a key contributing factor to patients delaying or avoiding dental procedures. Another factor is the memory of an unpleasant previous experience with a dentist.

A clear understanding of these concerns has led to the implementation of sedation dentistry at this practice. This gives patients a choice of two sedation levels, based on the treatment they require, their general health, and other factors.

The first level of sedation offered by Westlake Hills Dental Arts is oral conscious sedation. According to them, this level is a good choice for patients with moderate to severe treatment-related anxiety. This sedation is taken orally a short while before the start of the treatment. Patients who opt for this should ideally have someone available to take them back from the dental office.

The second option is inhaled nitrous oxide gas. This is inhaled throughout the treatment through a small nasal mask. The effects typically wear off minutes after the mask is removed and patients can return home unassisted by anyone, and resume their normal activities. The sedative gas has no long-term effects.

Westlake Hills Dental Arts is headed by Dr. Rebecca Long. She is passionate about providing the best care and removing the barriers of self-consciousness and discomfort arising from dental problems. A graduate of the University of Virginia, Dr. Long has a Dental Doctorate from the University of Illinois at the Chicago College of Dentistry. She is a keen advocate of continuing education, and to that end, she received her Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry, an honor held by fewer than 6% of dentists nationwide.

