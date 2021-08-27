U.S. Vegetable Oil Market Size to Garner $130 Billion with Growing at 4.9% CAGR by 2027
The development in the biotechnology has enabled manufactures to innovate vegetable oils through hydrogenation and interesterification.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Vegetable Oil Market estimated at $98.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $130 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and business performance of key market players.
Numerous applications of vegetable oil, growing popularity of fast food, and changes in consumer lifestyle toward more convenient foods in the food service and food processing industries augment the growth of the U.S. vegetable oil market. Nevertheless, changes in U.S. biodiesel policy or global biodiesel policy restrain the market growth. However, increase in use of vegetable oils such as olive oil and canola oil, owing to their health benefits is anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the players in near future.
Covid-19 Scenario-
• A slight negative impact has been noticed on the oilseeds and U.S. vegetable oil market during the lockdown, due to low export demand.
• The lockdown and social distancing norms led to shutdown of restaurants across the globe, which in turn decreased the demand from the food service industry.
• Nevertheless, the government bodies in various regions are easing off the regulations. This may aid the industry to coup up with the situation.
The U.S. vegetable oil market is segmented based on product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the soyabean oil category was the dominant segment in 2019 with 33.1% U.S. vegetable oil market share. This was attributed to the fact soyabean is largely cultivated in the U.S. and the country has the highest per capita consumption of soyabean oil. Furthermore, soyabean oil has a versatile range of food applications and is inexpensive. However, the canola oil segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, as canola oil is regarded as one of the best nutritional vegetable oils, owing to its potential to reduce the risk of cardiac diseases when used in place of saturated fats.
On the basis of distribution channel, the B2C segment garnered the maximum share in the U.S. vegetable oil market in 2019. The rise in penetration of online channels has boosted the U.S. vegetable oil market growth through this sector. However, the B2B segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, due to expansion of food retail outlets and increase in away-from-home consumption.
Leading industry players in the research include Cargill Inc., Deoleo, S.A., J M Smucker Company, Pompeian, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited, Ventura Foods, LLC, and Wilmar International Limited.
