Premix Cocktails Market Growth Is Driven By Use Inside And Outside Bars

The Business Research Company’s Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bars are increasingly preparing premixes of cocktails and are refrigerating to serve the customers on request. The bartenders are mixing the cocktails ahead of the order and are prebatching them, giving them time to interact with the customers and make sure they have best experience. For instance, Mister Paradise, a bar and restaurant in Manhattan premixes a cocktail Café Disco and serves it to its clients when ordered. Besides this, bartenders are increasingly selling their premixes outside the bar as well.

The global premix cocktails market size is expected grow from $17.05 billion in 2020 to $18.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The increasing consumer preferences for healthy or low alcohol drinks is predicted to propel the demand for the ready to drink premixes market over the forthcoming years.

The major players covered in the ready to drink alcoholic beverages market are Bacardi & Company Limited, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Altia Oyj, Carlsberg A/S, Belvedere SA, Ball Corporation, The Whisky Exchange, Suntory Holdings, Mark Anthony Brands, Brown Forman Corp, Mike's Hard Lemonade Co., Halewood International, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Castel, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Shanghai Baccus Liquor Co Ltd, Phision Projects LLC, Pernod Ricard SA.

The market for premix cocktails consists of sales of premix cocktails and its related products. Premixed cocktails are also known as flavored alcoholic beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol-based beverages, pre-packaged spirits, or premixed beverages. These are prepared from alcohol mix with fruit juice, contains healthy amount of carbonation, and is a packed form of alcoholic beverages for direct consumption. Premix cocktails categories can be wine-based, spirit-based, or malt-based drinks. These flavored drinks with low alcohol content are available for purchase generally through online channels, small retail shops, and convenience stores.

The global RTD cocktails market is segmented by product type into rum, whiskey, vodka, wine, others, by flavor into fruits, spiced, others, and by distribution channel into hyper/supermarket, departmental stores, specialty stores, online retailers.

Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, Wine), By Flavor (Fruits, Spiced), By Distribution Channel (Hyper/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides premix cocktails market overview, forecast premix cocktails market size and growth for the whole market, premix cocktails market segments, and geographies, premix cocktails market trends, premix cocktails market drivers, premix cocktails market players, premix cocktails market share, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

