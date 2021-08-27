Software And BPO Services Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Software And BPO Services Market 2021-2030

Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the software and BPO services The global software and BPO services market is expected to grow from $23.76 trillion in 2020 to $24.99 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $38.37 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. The emergence of startups as major clients of software and BPO service providers is expected to drive the market.

The software and BPO services market consist of sales of software and BPO services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide software and BPO services including application software programming services, computer program (software) development, computer software support services and web design services. This market includes sales of related goods.

Trends In The Global Software And BPO Services Market

Many software services companies are adopting quality standards such as Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 to align IT services with business requirements. ITIL describes processes, procedures and tasks that can be applied by an organization to deliver software products and services that meet predefined quality metrics. Similarly, ISO 9001 is a standard for quality products and services that meet desired quality standards and are reliable. For instance, about 1.1 million ISO 9001 certificates have been issued till date, to companies including software services, medical devices, oil and gas, automotive companies and government organizations.

Global Software And BPO Services Market Segments:

The global software and BPO services market are further segmented based on type, organization, end-use industry and geography.

By Type: BPO Services, Software Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

Subsegments Covered: CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, Other BPO Services, Application Software, Infrastructure Software, Vertical - Specific Software, Software Outsourcing Services, Other Software Services

By Geography: The global software and BPO services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific software and BPO services market accounts for the largest share in the global software and BPO services market.

Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides software and BPO services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global software and BPO services global market, software and BPO services market share, software and BPO services market players, software and BPO services market segments and geographies, software and BPO services market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Software And BPO Services Market Organizations Covered: IBM, Fujitsu, HPE, SAP, Accenture.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

