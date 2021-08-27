Digital Asset Management Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Digital Asset Management Market 2021-2030

Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital asset management market is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2020 to $4.30 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The change in growth trend of the DAM market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The DAM market is expected to reach $7.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.6%. The increasing prevalence of cloud-based digital asset management solutions is projected to propel the growth of the digital asset management market.

The digital asset management (DAM) market consists of sales of digital asset management solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve productivity and efficiency by removing the need to request assets each time. Digital asset management is a software-based solution that allows organizations to store, retrieve, and use digital assets quickly. Digital assets are files like videos, music, photos, documents, and other media containing the rights to use them. DAM is an organization's content sharing and storage solution.

Trends In The Global Digital Asset Management Market

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the digital asset management (DAM) market. Major companies operating in the digital asset management sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for DAM. For instance, in July 2020, Sitecore, a US-based software company launched version 3.4 of its Sitecore Content Hub solution, which includes new and improved workflow and third-party integration capabilities. Sitecore Content Hub version 3.4 adds artificial intelligence (AI) and video technologies to its Digital Asset Management platform, allowing for the automated production of metadata and transcripts for video, as well as time and range-based annotation, cropping, and subtitles.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Segments:

The global digital asset management market is further segmented based on type, deployment type. enterprise size, application, end user and geography.

By Type: Solution, Services

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application: Sales, Marketing, IT, Photography, Graphics And Designing, Others

By End User: Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive And Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global digital asset management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American digital asset management market accounts for the largest share in the global digital asset management market.

Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital asset management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital asset management market, digital asset management global market share, digital asset management global market players, digital asset management global market segments and geographies, digital asset management global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Digital Asset Management Market Organizations Covered: Adobe, OpenText, MediaBeacon, Aprimo, Bynder, Widen, Cognizant, CELUM, Canto, Northplains, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nuxeo, Digizuite, Cloudinary, MediaValet, Extensis, QBNK Holding AB, Dell Technologies, IntelligenceBank, Sitecore, Wedia, Censhare, BrandMaker, Brandfolder, Bright, MarcomCentral, Filecamp, and Webdam Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

