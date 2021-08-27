Grain Farming Market Trends Include The Use Of Biopesticides

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Grain Farming Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many chemical companies are offering biopesticides to control pests, insects and weeds in farmlands. Biological organisms are often called antagonists. They include predators, parasitoids and pathogens. Farmers are using it as an alternative to control pests as they do not cause damage to the crop or plant. Biopesticides are becoming increasingly popular and are safer than traditional chemical pesticides. Biopesticides are derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria and certain minerals. When compared to chemical pesticides, biopesticides are inherently less harmful and are more target-specific than chemical pesticides.

The grain farming market consists of sales of grains by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce grain crops and grain seeds. Grains include wheat, barley, oats, corn, rice and other grains. These crops are typically grown in open fields and have an annual growth cycle. This market excludes processed grain products such as flour and other products. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the grains for further processing.

The global grain farming market size is expected to grow from $11.29 trillion in 2020 to $11.51 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.63 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global grain farming industry are ADM, Cargill, Bunge, Agrium Inc, Monsanto Company.

TBRC’s grain farming market report is segmented by type into dry pea and bean farming, wheat farming, other grain farming; by application into food & beverages, fodder, others; by farming process into organic grain farming, traditional farming.

